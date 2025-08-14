Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,976,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,692,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 109,923 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,105,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 212,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,447,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

