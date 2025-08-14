Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $110,356,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 690,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,162,000 after acquiring an additional 396,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $207.43 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.41.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,693,886.73. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

