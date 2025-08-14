Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 11.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

