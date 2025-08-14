Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 5.1%

BLDR opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

