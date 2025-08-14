Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,080.50. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,142 shares of company stock worth $2,017,527 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.