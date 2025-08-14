Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,001 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 72.7% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 33,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,053 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

