Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,112 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Graco were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Graco by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,345,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 78.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

