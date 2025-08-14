Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,200 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

