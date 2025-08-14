Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,402 Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

