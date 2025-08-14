Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,544 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 454,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 200,603 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 2.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,418 shares of company stock worth $818,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.