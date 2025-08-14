Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 15,889 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

