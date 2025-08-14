Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,703 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

