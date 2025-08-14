Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,737 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

