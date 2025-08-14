Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,183 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley set a $44.50 price target on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE UDR opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 452.63%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

