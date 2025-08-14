Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,560 Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Calix were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4,397.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,960. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. Calix, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

