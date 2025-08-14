Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,404 Shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WaFd were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WaFd by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WaFd by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd during the 4th quarter worth $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. WaFd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

