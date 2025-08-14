Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,630 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.