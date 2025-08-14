Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,406 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 214,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 3.6%

PPBI opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

