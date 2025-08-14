Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,218 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 215.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $514,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 241,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,246 shares of company stock worth $2,449,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

