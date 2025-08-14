Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 654 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Park National were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Park National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Up 2.1%

PRK stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.76. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $137.97 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

PRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRK

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.