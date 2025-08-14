Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,908 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

