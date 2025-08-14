Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 917 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $184.84 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $262.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.27.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

