Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 119.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,347 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

