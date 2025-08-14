Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 503,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

NYSE DV opened at $15.41 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

