Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Evertec were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the sale, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the sale, the director owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Evertec Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

