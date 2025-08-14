Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $189.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

