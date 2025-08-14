Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

