Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

MTX stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 733.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

