Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.24.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

