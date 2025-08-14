Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 98,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 696,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Ming Shing Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

About Ming Shing Group

(Get Free Report)

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ming Shing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ming Shing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.