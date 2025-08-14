Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,393 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,306,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $30,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 471,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $8,206,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,014,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,074.88. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,685,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,700,880 over the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Stock Up 9.9%

AI stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.