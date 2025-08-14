Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,520 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11,234.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 57,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $372,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 million, a P/E ratio of 96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.