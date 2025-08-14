Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,845,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 427,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.74 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.