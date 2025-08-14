Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Open Text by 1,075.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

