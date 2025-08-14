Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,409 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.58, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

