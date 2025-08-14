Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,142 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Innodata worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

INOD opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

