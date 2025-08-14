Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of AngioDynamics worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $80.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics



AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

