Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,035,000 after buying an additional 435,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $41,081,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10,402.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 133,635 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.6%

ALSN opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

