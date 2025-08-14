Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 501.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 751,857 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $28,856.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 716,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,262.88. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,544. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,813 over the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

