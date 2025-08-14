Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,918 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

