Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

