Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Applied Digital worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 535,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

APLD opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

