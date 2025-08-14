Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.50%.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

