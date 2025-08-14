Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.5%

GNL opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock worth $56,115,790 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.