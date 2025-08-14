Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microvision were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 22.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 451,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Price Performance

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Microvision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $343.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microvision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Microvision had a negative net margin of 3,470.59% and a negative return on equity of 146.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVIS. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Microvision in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvision to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Microvision Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

