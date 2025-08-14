Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,000,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 32,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $9,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.86 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.66.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 647.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.27%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

