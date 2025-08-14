Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.