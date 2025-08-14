Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 904.4% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

