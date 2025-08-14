Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $397,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $245.45 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $201.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.