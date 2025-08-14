Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $719,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 771,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,385. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $2,296,745.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,476.64. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,616 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The company had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

